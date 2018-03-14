Living a rare life: hATTR amyloidosis

hATTR amyloidosis is a life threatening, genetic and rapidly progressive condition. It can cause symptoms that may seem unrelated at first – like numbness in limbs, trouble walking, nausea, constipation, headaches or seizures – and have an impact on everyday quality of life.

Angel shares her family’s story – Living a Rare Life – their personal account about how they’ve been living with this condition across generations and how she feels it has been important to encourage discussion about her family's health history.

Additionally, Dr. Sami L. Khella, Chief of the Department of Neurology, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Professor of Clinical Neurology and a leading expert in hATTR amyloidosis, talks about the condition and its key signs and symptoms.

