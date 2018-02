Tucson Gem and Mineral Show ®

Tucson Convention Center

Thursday through Saturday, February 8, 9, 10 from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM and Sunday, February 11; 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Admission is $13.00 for adults. Children under 14 are free with adult admission. Friday: Active and retired military and seniors over 62 get $2 off

Coupons are available at www.tgms.org