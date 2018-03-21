Humane Society Dog Days in the Desert Summer Camps

Meet Periwinkle, a 1 year old lab mix that is looking for a forever home. Monique Conway introduces us to Periwinkle and explains the do's and don'ts of interactions between kids and pets. She also reminds us that the registration for the Humane Society's Dog Days in the Desert Summer Camp is open now.

Dog Days in the Desert Summer Camps are for children ages 6 to 11 who are interested in animals, animal welfare, and how to improve the lives of animals. Campers will learn how to care for pets, how to be a responsible owner, wildlife education, and more! Camp runs Monday, June 4th through Thursday, July 26th from 9am to 4pm. Space is limited so register TODAY