Hollywood Happenings: Ridley Scott and Christopher Plummer talk All the Money in the World
1:29 PM, Jan 5, 2018
The Ridley Scott directed thriller, "All the Money in the World", opened on Christmas day. It follows the kidnapping of 16 year old John Paul Getty the Third, played by Charlie Plummer and the desperate attempt by his mother, played by Michelle Williams, to convince his billionaire grandfather, portrayed by Christopher Plummer to pay the ransom. We hear from director Ridley Scott and Christopher Plummer.