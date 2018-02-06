Help the families of law enforcement, emergency services and military personnel

The 4th Annual Circle of Care Gala is an evening allowing everyone to come together as a community to not only recognize the sacrifices and hardships that those who serve and protect us have endured but also a time to help raise funds that all go back to the families of Law Enforcement, Emergency Services, and Military Personnel. Nohemy Hite, founder of the Erik Hite Foundation tells us how the funds are used and Matthew Randle explains why RPM decided to be the title sponsor for the event.

Friday, February 9th

Tucson Hilton El Conquistador

5:30pm