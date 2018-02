Melissa Nail and Stacy Lipinczyk started Congenital Heart Defect Families of Tucson that serves children born with critical heart defects by providing emotional and financial support for their families after their children were born in a serious critical condition in Tucson and had to be taken by emergency life-flight to Phoenix for major open-heart surgery when they were just days old. They tell us about an upcoming golf fundraiser to help even more children.

Bridge the Gap Golf Classic

Saturday February 10, 2018

Omni Tucson National

Registration: 7:30 a.m. | Shotgun start: 8:30 a.m.