Mariah Day with Pima Paws for Life introduce us to Mila a 4 year old Pitbull mix who is looking for a forever home and tell us about two upcoming events where the proceeds will help animals like Pepper Jay and many more at PPFL.

Valentine’s Day Fundraiser at Illegal Pete’s

Wednesday, February 14

11 AM - 7 PM

876 E University Blvd

Fundraising Dinner Event at The Horseshoe Grill

Wednesday, February 28

4 PM - 8 PM

7713 E Broadway Blvd