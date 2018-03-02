Happy Hour to help the animals of Pima Paws for Life

Mariah Day with Pima Paws for Life explains how they depend completely upon the generosity of the community to care for animals and there are several different ways we can help including volunteering and attending two upcoming fundraisers.

Happy Hour at Finis Landing

Wednesday March 14th

4pm-7pm

Half price tropical drinks and great happy hour food. A portion of the proceeds go to Pima Paws for Life.

Happy Hour at Barrio Brewing

Wednesday March 28th

5pm-7pm

With partner Southern AZ Chapter of Credit Unions for a relaxing Happy Hour to help raise funds and bring awareness.

T-shirts for sale as well as raffle tickets for the end of the month drawing in part of our "Get Lucky" March Campaign.