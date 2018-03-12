Great ideas to show yourself some love this year

You’ve made it through the New Year, but are you still trying to find the “new you?” Even with the new diet and exercise programs (that may have already fallen by the wayside), are you still waking up exhausted and struggling through your day like the newest cast member from The Walking Dead?

It is likely that many people have been pulled in so many different directions that they can’t even remember the last time they indulged in some self-care. Maybe a different type of self-investment should be in the cards! We spend more than 1/3 of our lives sleeping, but 35 percent of Americans report their sleep quality as "poor" or "only fair." Research shows that 64.4 percent of people experience improved sleep quality after switching to a new mattress, but can you invest in your rest WITHOUT breaking the bank?