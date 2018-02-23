From fist pumping to snowboarding with new MTV show Winter Break: Hunter Mountain
12:17 PM, Feb 23, 2018
If you enjoyed Jersey Shore and Floribama Shore, get ready to go from the beach to the mountains with MTV’s latest guilty pleasure, Winter Break: Hunter Mountain. The show follows eight twenty-somethings as they escape their regular lives, ski and snowboard their hearts out and mingle with other likeminded singles. We catch up with two of the show’s cast members, Alessandra Camerlingo and Marc Vindas.