Former Olympic runner shares secrets to long term fitness and nutrition success

For many, midnight on January 1st signifies a fresh start. This means eating healthy, getting active and take charge of our health. While most people start the New Year with the best of intentions, they often resort to drastic measures, with overly restrictive ‘crash diets,' or extreme exercise regimens. Former Olympic runner and current Vice President of Worldwide Fitness and Education at Herbalife Nutrition, Samantha Clayton, offers tips to help people live healthier, happier lifestyles.