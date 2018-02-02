First ever HBCU Debate League National Championship Tournament
The next generation of leaders has a lot to say. In fact, a record number of students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities recently came together for the first ever HBCU Debate League National Championship Tournament. Christopher Medina, head speech and debate coach at Wiley College and Cardero Berryman, tournament participant say there are life-changing lessons to be learned by not only students, but parents and educators alike.