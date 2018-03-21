First-Ever Cruise Ship Christened in Shanghai

How do you possibly top a sold-out 141-day world cruise from Miami to London? Possibly with an historic stop in Shanghai – the first time one of Viking’s ocean ships has called in China. Viking Sun, the fourth ocean cruise ship from the river cruise giant was just officially christened during a spectacular celebration on The Bund. Classified as a “small ship” by Cruise Critic, the 930-guest, 47,800-ton vessel arrived this morning, navigating into the mouth of the Yangtze River and then up the Huangpu River to a warm welcome from locals and boats in the harbor. Mrs. Yi Lou, Vice President of China Merchant Bank Financial Leasing (CMBFL), served as ceremonial godmother and offered a blessing of good fortune and safe sailing for Viking Sun – a naval tradition that dates back thousands of years. In keeping with the christening custom, Mrs. Yi Lou also cut a ribbon that allowed a bottle of Norwegian aquavit to break on the ship’s hull. When the voyage ends in London in early May, passengers will have visited five continents, 35 countries and 64 ports. Viking Sun will continue to sail the globe during a second World Cruise, a 128-day itinerary from Miami to London, which departs in January 2019.