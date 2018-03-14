Facing your dragons with Tucson International Academies

12:50 PM, Mar 14, 2018

With 100% success rate of every student attending Tucson International Academies getting accepted to college Dr. Jennifer Herrera and Coach Brodie Whitney along with two students tell us one of the ways they equip the students to be successful is by helping them face “DRAGONS” in life. TIA students go through a 2 day coaching conferences with exercises that help students have the mindset needed to go to college!

