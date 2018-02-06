Explore the International Wildlife Museum in the dark with Flashlight Night

Amy Soneira and even Piccolo, the Chinese Water Dragon stop by to answer the question, When the lights go out and the doors close, do the animals at the International Wildlife Museum come to life? Find out for yourself by bring your flashlights and explore the museum in the dark for Flashlight Night! Besides wandering through the halls of the darkened castle, there will be live animal encounters, ghost stories (not too scary!), archery for ages 9 and up and food trucks!

February 10

6-8pm

International Wildlife Museum

A special offer for Morning Blend Viewers – Mention “Morning Blend” and receive $2 off admission to Flashlight Night!