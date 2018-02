Watershed Management Group is hosting the Edible Shade Mesquite Pancake Breakfast to celebrate the delicious shade of mesquite! Jamie Manser explains that in addition to the amazing organic pancakes with locally sourced products, the event features fun for the whole family with live music, children’s activities, demonstrations, local nonprofits and more. TEP’s Trees for Tucson program will be there with free trees available to the first 100 people who come with their TEP bill.

Edible Shade Mesquite Pancake Breakfast

Sunday February 11

9 a.m. to Noon

WMG’s Living Lab & Learning Center