Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to venture into uncharted territory with its brand-new creation, Crystal by Cirque du Soleil, exploring the artistic attributes of ice for the very first time. Specifically created for arenas, the state-of-the-art production will create a fresh innovative experience, pushing the boundaries once again by combining outstanding skating and sliding, remarkable aesthetics and acrobatic feats that defy the imagination.

Crystal opens in Tucson with seven performances only at the Tucson Convention Center from March 14 - 18, 2018.