Helen Tardibuono tells us how Claws and Paws is a non-profit, no-kill animal rescue group. They are foster based, therefore they have no shelter. They rescue the animals at risk from our local shelter placing them in foster homes, until permanent homes can be found. Animals such as orphaned puppies and kittens, nursing and pregnant animals, senior animals and animals with health issues.

Adoption events every Saturday and Sunday from 11 to 4 at the Oro Valley PetSmart, 10625 N Oracle Rd