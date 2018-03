Bestselling mystery author J.A. Jance talks about her new book

Bestselling mystery author and Tucson resident J.A. Jance talks about her new book, Duel to the Death, and upcoming area book signings.

Tuesday, March 13 at 4:00 pm

Sierra Vista Public Library- 2600 E. Tacoma Street, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Wednesday, March 14 at 2:00 pm

Vista Grande Library Agora Lecture Hall - 1556 N. Arizola Road, Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Thursday, March 15 at 1:00 pm

Voyager RV Resort Catalina Room - 8701 S. Kolb Road, Tucson, AZ 85756

Friday, March 16 at 10:30 am

Joyner-Green Valley Library- 601 N. La Canada Drive, Green Valley, AZ 85614

Friday, March 16 at 2:30 pm

Nanini Library- 7300 N. Shannon Road, Tucson, AZ 85741

Saturday, March 17 at 11:00 am

Costco- 6255 E. Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85712

*Signing only, no formal book talk Saturday, March 17 at 2:00 pm