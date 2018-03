Veronica Tapia was nominated by Andy Townsend. When Andy began as principal at Elvira Elementary School one of his main first priorities was to enhance the parent involvement program. As a parent volunteer, Veronica contributed to a wide variety of school activities. Not only did she contribute, she led the way through her energetic, spirited, and FUN personality! She consistently demonstrated so much positivity with students and adults alike, she was hired to join the school staff!