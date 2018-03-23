Ben's Bells Bellee: Petra Gearhart

Meet Petra Gearhart this week's Ben's Bells Bellee! Petra was nominated by Karyn Zoldan for her compassionate and energetic volunteerism! Karyn has known Petra for five years through their collective volunteer work. Petra, a military veteran, helps many rescues in Tucson including the Pima Alliance for Animal Welfare, Adopt Love Adopt Local, and Pawsitively Cats. She serves on various committees not in name only, but also through her dependability, work ethic, and willingness to share good ideas. On AZ Gives Day, Petra runs the yearly CAT Art Auction for Pawsitively Cats. For the Tucson Botanical Garden, she organizes the presence of a pet rescue for the last Friday Farmers Market night. She has volunteered for the MASH clinics and served on their steering committee. Petra also serves on the Pima Animal Care Center medical care foster planning committee and collects aluminum cans and #1 plastic bottles for their recycling program, which benefits their medical fund. In addition, she drives throughout the city picking up yard sale items for pet fundraisers and collects supplies for the monthly spay/neuter clinics on the San Carlos Reservation. Lastly, at her most recent birthday party this month, she raised $900 for Asavet Veterinary Charities.