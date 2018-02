Meet Norma Santos Trujillo this week's Ben's Bells Bellee who was nominated by Dr. Andy Tang. Her act of kindness was helping a couple push their disabled car off the road to safety. In the process, she was struck by another car, resulting in traumatic amputations of both legs, a fractured neck, among other life-threatening injuries. Despite this tragic life-changing event, Norma conducts herself with tremendous positivity, love, and devotion to those around her.