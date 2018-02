Meet Mr. Martin Roth this week's Ben's Bells Bellee who was nominated by Tina Eubanks for his dedication and generosity. Mr. Roth is a teacher and basketball coach at Sabino High School. Recently, a student showed up for the Freshman Basketball team tryouts without shoes. That weekend, on his own time and dollar, Mr. Roth bought him a pair of shoes. This student is now an active member of the basketball team because of the kindness Mr. Roth showed him.