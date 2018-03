Meet Kim Ohl this week's Ben's Bells Bellee who was nominated by Dr. David Boswell. Kim is a selfless, excellent emergency nurse at St. Mary's hospital. In addition, Kim is also very active in raising awareness and money for the prevention and treatment of breast cancer. She has organized small events for her co-workers and friends, and has also participated in the past two Susan Komen 3 Day, 60-mile walks. This year she has already raised almost $3,000 dollars for her walk!