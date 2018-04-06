Ben's Bells Bellee: Jane Pesquiera

Meet Jane Pesquiera this week's Ben's Bells Bellee! Jane was nominated by Susie Vincent for her kind and gentle work as a teacher! Jane has been on the campus of St. Francis in the Foothills as a preschool teacher for over 20 years! Her 2’s class has children from 10 different countries currently, and Jane acclimates the children and their parents to our culture while celebrating all of their cultures' foods, music, stories, and celebrations. Gardening, music, and language immersion in Spanish, as well as exposure to Farsi and Hebrew, make her international classroom full of peace and love. She is the constant that brings the teachers, administrators, and children coming back. Jane was also a professional ballerina in Philadelphia before moving back home to marry her “hometown honey” in Tucson. Today, her children and grandchildren surround her as she continues to teach generations of ballerinas here in Tucson, and children at the preschool! Jane Pesquiera is the most kind, gentle soul, and a true gem.