Ben's Bells Bellee: Terrie Thompson

12:27 PM, Jun 15, 2018

Tucson Morning Blend
Meet Terrie Thompson this week's Ben's Bells Bellee! Terrie was nominated by Martha P.L. Whitaker for her generosity and kindness. Martha’s co-worker, Terrie, regularly demonstrates kindness for hungry students at the University of Arizona by bringing a variety of healthy snacks, treats, tea (and foam cups, sugar, creamer, stirrers, napkins), and even Costco-sized boxes of microwavable single-serving Macaroni & Cheese (as well as packages of plastic utensils). She leaves them, anonymously, in the Student Conference Room, with friendly notes that read: "Help yourself to a snack!". When Martha asked Terrie if she was the one providing all the snacks and mini-meals for students, she admitted she was doing it because,“It hardly costs anything to me, but for stressed-out, hungry students, it can make a world of difference”.

