Be the next big music hit with Project: Aloft Star

The sounds of this summer are going to come from the concerts of Demi Lovato, Fall Out Boy and Shawn Mendes. But what about the sound of next summer and beyond? One hotel brand is launching an initiative that will identify and inspire the next big star in music, not just here in the U.S., but all over the world. Toni Stoeckl, global brand leader for Aloft Hotels, and Eric Wong, Executive Vice President and GM of Island Records give us all the details.