Angel Heart Pajama Project is excited to announce that April 16th has been proclaimed by the Mayor and Council as, Angel Heart Pajama Day. Dr. Patti Lopez and Maria Patterson explain what this means and how they are celebrating.

Drop off a new pair of children’s pajamas, in children sizes newborn to XL or book at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church 710 S. Kolb Road from 9:00 am till 2:00 pm.