In addition to shopping the hottest looks, guests will experience a red carpet arrival with photography, DJ Michael T playing your favorite fashion sounds, champagne cocktails, scrumptious bites, and a Kendra Scott Jewelry Pull, all to raise critical funds for children in our community.

Bags, Baubles, and Ball Gowns

Thursday, April 12th 5:00 p.m.Skyline Country Club

$25 – Online at AngelCharity.org

Donate dresses and items at any Shaffer Dry Cleaning location.

To learn more, click here.