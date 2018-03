One of Variety’s top shows of 2017, the series centers around an ER doctor who serves as an angel of death helping people die with dignity. The new season picks up eight months after Mary (Caroline Dhavernas) and Des (Richard Short) framed Grady (Greg Bryk) for the deaths of their patients. As they dive deeper and darker into their illegal work, a mysterious woman, Olivia Bloom (Lefevre), comes to them with a deadly request, unleashing a chain of events that unfolds throughout the season.