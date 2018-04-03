2018 SAHBA Spring Home and Patio Show

It is time for the SAHBA Spring Home and Patio Show where we get to see the latest and greatest for our homes. Jennifer Bailey, Home Show Director, tells us what this year has in store for us. Val Romero, Co-Owner of Arizona Grill and Hearth and the King of BBQs, talks about the Tucson Remodelers Row while Francisco Castro with Tucson Electric Power shares how they are giving away 1,000 trees and LED light bulbs.

