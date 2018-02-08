2018 Parade of Homes by SAHBA

The 2018 Parade Of Homes presented by Southern Arizona Home Builders Association highlights over 65 homes by 13 different builders ranging in price from the low $200,000 to over $1,000,000. Noel Kurtz tells us how it offers the newest in floor plans, interior design, smart home technology, and outdoor living spaces. This free event is open to the public by securing tickets that will be scanned at each model for your chance to win prizes.

February 9th through the 11th and 16th through the 18th from 10am-6pm those two weekends