Brie Seward with the Autism Society of Southern Arizona and Dr. Scott Van Valkenburg with Cenpatico share that the Autism Walk and Resource Fair offers a fun and informative day filled with food and drink, children’s activities, an autism community resource fair, and much more. The event is designed to provide a wealth of information to individuals and families affected by autism and to help educate and raise awareness of this prevalent disorder.

The Autism Society of Southern Arizona will host the 12th Annual Autism Walk and Resource Fair on Saturday, April 28th, in Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium at Kino Park Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way, Tucson, Arizona. Registration is at 7:30am and the Walk and Resource Fair is from 9am – 1pm.