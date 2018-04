Bonnie Faircloth with Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation (SALEF) along with Marana PD K9, Tucson PD K9, and UAPD K9 tell us about the upcoming 10th annual Canine Walk For Cops and how important the funds raised are for the departments.

10th annual Canine Walk For Cops

University of Arizona Mall

Saturday April 21

check-in begins at 7 a.m. and the walk begins at 8 a.m.

Raffle, doggie contests, vendors, K9 demonstration