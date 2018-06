June is National Safety Month so the National Safety Council is putting the spotlight on a top cause of preventable death in the home: falls. Falls are the No. 1 cause of preventable death for adults age 65 and older and constitute more than a quarter of all injury-related deaths in the home. Becky Turpin with the National Safety Council and President of MobileHelp Dennis Boyle provide tips to fall-proof one’s home and how technology can help.