Get $450 from Allstate? 3 lawsuit settlements paying you!

There are strict rules about businesses calling or texting to sell you something. It's called the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

A lawsuit alleges Allstate Insurance autodialed people without having prior consent and whose numbers were on the Do Not Call Registry — and the settlement is a big one!

"If you got a call from Allstate, rack your brain, submit your claim because it's a $450 check," says Scott Hardy with TopClassActions.com.

To qualify, you had to get that call between Sept. 23, 2016, and Oct. 1, 2020.

You don't need proof, but your number must be listed as having been called. So, it's worth submitting a claim by the deadline of January 14th, 2022.

The company claims no wrongdoing.

See if you qualify for this settlement.

From insurance to mortgages — and there's another lawsuit settlement involving the third-largest lender in the country, Freedom Mortgage.

A class-action lawsuit alleges that the company overcharged for property inspections.

A settlement means you can get 35% of a property inspection cost back if you paid after defaulting or being late with payments between March 5th, 2013, and Dec. 31, 2020.

Depending on the number of claims, you could also get a second payment later that might even be larger.

The deadline to file a claim is Dec.16, 2021.

The company claims no wrongdoing.

Click here to learn more about this settlement.

Finally, the big South by Southwest event was canceled by the city of Austin, Texas, in March of 2020 because of COVID-19.

The event offered passholders a chance to defer their pass to a later year.

A lawsuit settlement means those who did not defer will get 40% of the cost back.

But if you did defer your pass, you get $30 and a 50% discount on a ticket for 2022, 2023, or 2024.

The deadline to file a claim is Dec. 20, 2021.

The event organizers claim no wrongdoing.

Learn more about this settlement.