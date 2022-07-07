TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Appliance has announced industry veteran Dustin K. Howell as Retail Assistant Sales Manager.

Dustin has worked in the appliance/furniture business for 25 years starting at Sparks Furniture at 17 as a delivery driver and working his way up to the Sierra Vista store manager by the age of 30.

Tucson Appliance has employed Dustin for eight years and in that time he has created processes that enhance the customer experience.

Dustin has a deep understanding of all appliance manufacturers, meeting with manufacture’s reps weekly. His responsibilities include ordering and pricing appliances as well as in store presentation of appliances.

Dustin is honored to work at Tucson Appliance and appreciates all the company does for the community and people in need.

Dustin is an Arizona native, born in Morenci who later lived in Thatcher. Dustin attended Central Arizona College on a golf scholarship and continues to play golf as an adult.

“Promoting Dustin to assistant sales manager will increase the company’s efficiencies,” according to Chris Edwards – Owner. “His knowledge of the inventory and current industry trends is invaluable our company’s success.”

——-

Tucson Appliance Company is a family owned business and an active part of the Tucson community. Chris Edwards is the owner of Tucson Appliance, along with a number of other businesses, all housed at their Speedway location.

Chris, a Tucson native, attended Sabino High School. He is a Tucson Conquistador, and upholds the family commitment to be involved in a multitude of organizations in Southern Arizona.