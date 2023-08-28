Marana aims at getting more local restaurants

Watch Now
Posted at 4:19 PM, Aug 28, 2023
MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana Restaurant Task Force put out a survey revealing residents would like to see more local restaurants in the area.

It had 1,328 people participate. In the top ten, most wanted restaurants: local restaurants was first, then Olive Garden was second.

Top ten results:

  1. Local restaurant
  2. Olive Garden
  3. Red Robin
  4. BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
  5. Yard House
  6. Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
  7. The Cheesecake Factory
  8. Salad and Go
  9. Buffalo Wild Wings
  10. Seis Kitchen

Amongst those surveyed, 59% also said they go out two to three times a week.

"I think it really has given us the opportunity to reach people who are passionate and really really care about the community and really want to see more things that match their life style," Marana Tourism and Marketing Manager Stephanie Boe said. "So, it's a great starting point but we have a lot of work to do."

For more information on the survey results, please visit the Town of Marana's website.

