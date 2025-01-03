Massage institute offers 1980s tuition rate

Valori Institute of Massage is taking it back to the 1980s.

Shelene Taylor, the Valori Institute of Massage Owner and Founder, is making sure students won't pay more than she did back in the day.

Taylor discovered her passion in 1986, and that transformed into her life's work.

Massage students will be getting their education at a 'relaxing' price with the same tuition she had about 40 years ago, just under $3,000.

Though, students can expect to pay a total of $3,357, including book and enrollment fees.

"I wanted to give people that are getting in the field today the same opportunity that I had which was to graduate debt free," Taylor said.

Payment plans and scholarships are available as well for the eight month hybrid program.

It's three days a week in person with an instructor, lectures and demonstrations, and students will give and receive a massage each day.

"So we have a full pay option that has a discount attached to it as well. We have a three pay option, we have a monthly pay option, we have a half scholarship, and a full scholarship," Taylor adds.

With the full scholarship, there's a commitment to work a certain amount of hours and the clinic pays the tuition through the scholarship.

According to the American Institute of Alternative Medicine, schooling typically costs around $5,000-$30,000.

And according to Arizona Job Connection, the highest cost in Tucson ranges from $14,000-$18,000.

Taylor went to massage school to be a "beach bum", work at hotels and travel the world, but a different plan fell into place.

"I didn't get picked up by any of the hotels and ended up getting a job here and it was so amazing and I then built that company into a multi-million dollar company," explained Taylor.

After becoming a massage therapist, she saw a need in the profession, so she took it upon herself to provide the opportunity and create her own massage institute.

"Because we had lost the top schools here in Arizona, they closed down in late 2019," said Taylor.

Students say Valori was not only the most feasible option, but the best option for them.

Chasity Smith has one month left before she graduates and says the program has been life-changing.

"I'm more of a calmer person now. And I talk kind of soft already so now my kids are getting more of a calm mom. I'm not more overstimulated. I'm more chill now, so they're actually enjoying it more than I am I think," said Smith.

Also adding, the cost of the program helped her tremendously.

"I didn't have to pay up front. They're gonna pay for it for me as I'm going through my schooling and stuff like that, doing practicals," Smith said.

Smith says building clientele and meeting people has been rewarding.

"I feel like I've been around a lot of negative type of life, so it's nice to see there's actually positive people that's willing to take care of themselves and their bodies," Smith said.

One recent graduate, Mark Mastropole shares his favorite part about massage therapy.

"I think meeting new people and developing that relationship with them and just seeing the physical and emotional relief that they get from the service that you provide them," Mastropole said.

Jessica DeWeese, Valori School Director, mentors the students through the program and says it is truly inspirational.

"It's amazing to see the light bulbs come on and to see the passion and get so excited when they're learning how to help people and have a career they can take into the future and it's really rewarding," says DeWeese.

Valori Institute of Massage received their license in 2023 and became accredited in 2024.

Since then, 16 have graduated from Valori, 22 students are still enrolled and they are now accepting students for 2025.

The next class starts Feb. 17, with an a.m. and p.m. class available.

Taylor says it feels great helping students, and not burdening them with an outstanding payments when they graduate.

"It really makes my heart feel so good. Truly this is the best field to bring well-being to other people and it's a really important field, " Taylor said.