Tucsonans share New Year's Day shopping experience

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's the start of the new year and many people headed to their local Walmart to start 2025 off right.

17-year-old Takira Butts kicked off the new year by shopping with her mom, stocking up on essentials.

"I was grocery shopping so I can cook dinner tonight and for the month. It was nice," said Butts.

Though the parking lot was full at 6 p.m. on Jan. 1, Butts says the check-out lines moved pretty quickly.

"They weren't too long. They weren't too bad cause it's night time, well it's evening," says Butts.

While Butts was shopping for herself, Carlos Lopez was shopping for others as a Walmart Spark driver. He had a different experience.

"It's been pretty hectic, long lines. But pretty good, I'm grateful that everything has been going really nice and smooth," said Lopez.

According to AARP, there are still plenty of discounts you can find in January, especially in the wellness department because the "New Year, New You" trend is not going anywhere.

Many stores have modified hours on holidays, so it's always a good idea to make sure the store is open before you leave your home.

