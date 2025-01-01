Thousands enjoy countdown to the Taco Touchdown in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New Year's Eve celebrations were in full effect with people throughout Tucson all celebrating their way.

Some of those people rang in the new year at the 2024 Taco Bell New Year’s Eve Downtown Bowl Bash hosted by the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.

The Tucson taco drop started in 2014 when a big taco (in place of a ball) was lowered from a crane at midnight, making it a popular sight in Downtown on Congress.

Since then, people across the country have flocked to Tucson to get in on the action.

"We've had visitors come all the way from Florida to tell us that they came here because they saw the Taco Touchdown on TikTok," says Arizona Bowl VP of Marketing Ben Chulick.

Bryant Battiste came from New Orleans.

"I just came out here man because I love the culture. I love the Hispanic food. I love the Mexican food and it's a great place to be, a great place to visit," says Battiste.

Phoenix visitors Angelina Moraga and Elizabeth De Valle said they looked forward to the Taco Touchdown.

"We thought it would be different, something special," Moraga said.

"It's unique, it's not done anywhere else," De Valle said.

Chulick said there was a reason the party did not cost a thing and was for all ages.

"It's our effort to give back to the community and just kind of celebrate what we were able to accomplish a few days ago, with the culmination of bowl week," says Chulick.

There were food trucks, a gin & juice garden, and beer stations to keep everyone fueled up for the big countdown to the Taco Touchdown.

When the clock struck 12, the big illuminated taco was lowered from the sky to ring in 2025.

And of course, there's no New Year's celebration without fireworks.

Happy New Year from all of us at KGUN 9!

