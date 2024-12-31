Car Menorah Parade shares light through Tucson

TUSCON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated for eight days and nights each year.

Chabad Tucson organized its first 40 Car Menorah Parade to showcase light and love throughout the area.

They made their way around the town Monday night and ended at the Tucson Mall.

Each vehicle in the parade featured an electric menorah symbolizing the light of the Hanukkah miracle.

Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin says they wanted to add an element to their celebration because the world needs a bit more illumination.

"So in addition to lighting in Downtown and our homes, we decided we're gonna drive our cars with menorahs on top and drive around Tucson and share that message of hope and positivity and love with others," says Rabbi Ceitlin.

One Jewish woman, Cathy Olswing, participated in the parade with her grandchildren Elijah and Madison Dashiell, and explains the importance of Hanukkah.

"It's when the Maccabees were attacked and they won their war, to put it very simple, and their temple was torn apart. It was trashed with animals and trash and everything else, and they had to go in and clean it up. And they found enough oil to light the menorah in the temple for one night," says Olswing. "But it took eight nights for them to go find more oil, so the oil thank god, it lasted eight days. But it's mostly the miracle of winning and being survivors and god helping us with it all.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, U.S. Antisemitic incidents skyrocketed 360% after the attack in Israel.

Rabbi Ceitlin hopes people saw the candles on the cars and understand their message.

"Our Jewish community is a loving one, is looking for tolerance, understanding and we hope to see that from others as well," said Rabbi Ceitlin.

The party ended at Catalyst Creative Collective inside the Tucson Mall where the menorah was lit for the sixth night of Hanukkah.

Josef Lapko attended the event with his son Ray Reuven and says the more they spread the light, the better.

"So Hanukkah is one of the most joyful times. A little bit of light can push a lot of darkness out," Lapko said.

Rabbi Ceitlin says it was a good turn out and bringing the parade to Tucson was long overdue.

"They have it in Phoenix, they have it in New York, in Montreal, LA. It's time Tucson has it as well and we're very proud to launch it here," Rabbi Ceitlin said.