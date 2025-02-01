Man who died in DC plane crash was a former longtime Tucson resident, sister says

KGUN 9 has learned that Dustin Miller, a former longtime Tucson resident, passed away in the American Airlines-military helicopter incident that occurred on Wednesday night in the nation's capitol.

Miller's death in the Washington D.C. plane crash was confirmed by his sister, Kristen Miller Zahn.

"I speak for my family when I say Dustin was the funniest guy in the room, he was also the most generous and loving. He had a way of making people feel at home in his presence. He wasn’t just a brother or a son, he was also each of our best friend. We all had a unique and special bond with him. He would do anything for the people he loved, and for people he didn’t even know so well," his sister said.

"My brother loved to travel, camp, fish, and man could he smoke meats. He enjoyed BBQing for others and enjoyed spending time with people, he would want everyone that knew him to keep it light. He would be so moved by the outpouring of love and support from people right now, helping us all navigate this tragedy. He was a HUGE chiefs fan so he would want us to watch the Super Bowl game and root for the Chiefs. He was looking forward to that game! He loved us, he would want us all to love each other and focus on what’s important, Family. My heart goes out to every family member of this tragedy, it does hurt so bad."

According to his Linkedin account, Miller started working in Tucson in April of 2001. His sister confirmed this is when he first moved to Tucson.

Miller moved to Kansas in 2024 to move closer to his parents. It is not known if he lived in Tucson full-time from 2001 until 2024.

During his years in Tucson, Miller worked for Convergys, AOL, and various IT roles.

