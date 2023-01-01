605 N 4th Ave, Tucson, AZ, 85705 6342 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85748 105 S Houghton, Tucson, AZ 85748

www.magpiespizza.com

Magpies Gourmet Pizza has been serving Tucson's best pie since 1989! With 3 locations ready to serve you, we prepare our food daily on premises to ensure its quality and your satisfaction. Our great tasting sauce is made fresh daily using our own secret blend of tomatoes and fresh garlic. We grate fresh cheese every day from the best and highest grade mozzarella that is all natural and delicious. We make our dough each and every day from scratch, using only real yeast, the highest quality flours, and pure olive oil. Magpies is always made fresh, hot, and made to order. Also choose from our fresh selection of salads and our oven baked wings!

We also have gluten free options

We care about our community! Tell your favorite charity, school, or organization to give us a call so we can partner together for a fund raiser.

Large catering orders are no problem with 48 hours advance notice!

Sun-Tues: 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM

Weds-Thurs: 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Fri-Sat: 11:00 AM - 9:30 PM