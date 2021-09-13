Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Return This Year

A turkey-day tradition will return to the streets of New York and televisions across the U.S. this year. Macy’s has announced that its world-famous Thanksgiving Day Parade will return in 2021!

This will be the 95th year of the annual holiday celebration, although the parade was transformed into a television-only event in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the parade will return to its former glory, with giant character helium balloons, floats, marching bands, performers, celebrities and, of course, Santa Claus.

The 163-year-old retail chain shared the news in a Twitter post.

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to march down the streets of New York City, kicking off the holiday season for New Yorkers and the nation,” tweeted Macy’s News.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® Returns To March Down The Streets Of New York City, Kicking Off The Holiday Season For New Yorkers and The Nation https://t.co/ccPURkwHgC pic.twitter.com/Z2v6EeyxGU — Macy's News (@macysnews) September 8, 2021

“For our 95th celebration, we are delighted to return this cherished holiday tradition closer to its original form as we march down the streets of New York City and into the homes of a nationwide audience,” Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said in a statement.

More exciting news followed the initial announcement. Funko tweeted an artist’s rendering of their new Grogu balloon, which will fly at the Macy’s parade. Fans of Star Wars and the hit Disney+ show “The Mandalorian” will be glad to know that it’s a two-part balloon — the adorable “baby Yoda” will be chasing his favorite toy from Mando’s ship down the parade route.

Funko is proud to announce that a Funko Pop!-inspired balloon featuring Grogu from the beloved Star Wars series THE MANDALORIAN , will fly at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®. #macysparade @Macys @starwars @themandalorian pic.twitter.com/xvxJ7gZTcK — Funko (@OriginalFunko) September 9, 2021

Partnering with the city and the state of New York, Macy’s has developed a plan to ensure proper health and safety practices in light of the continuing pandemic. For instance, all volunteer participants and staff will be vaccinated and wear face coverings and additional protective equipment, as warranted. In addition, the number of participants in the parade will be reduced by 10% to 20%, and social distancing practices will be in place.

The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide on NBC-TV on Nov. 25, 2021, from 9 a.m. to noon in all time zones.

Is the Macy’s parade part of your Thanksgiving tradition?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.