Summer reading, writing programs open for kids in Southern AZ

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — School is almost out for the summer, but learning doesn't have to stop.

"We want kids to keep learning, keep reading and do something fun that is really engaging," said Pima County Public Library Program Manager, Kendra Davey.

Pima County Public Libraries are kicking off their summer of learning. From the end of May through July, they will host five virtual events and workshops that guide kids through reading, writing and art.

"Learning is what keeps our brain active. There is so much fun stuff to learn. That is what we're really encouraging this summer," said Davey.

Another local group has also set out to offer educational activities for kids this summer.

"Giving them a safe space really allows them to break free," said Literacy Connects Youth Center Site Coordinator, Alyssa Ruiz.

Starting in June, The Youth Center at Literacy Connects will host a free, month-long camp for middle school students. Campers will practice writing and even create a short film.

"They will create really fantastic videos, but I think they will find a sense of meaning and importance within themselves. We focus a lot on their personal assets and what they bring to our community," said Ruiz.

The camp is available in-person and online.

"We accept everybody. I am sure that everybody will be able to find a place here at the youth center," said Ruiz.