Lightning strike takes down server at Sky Harbor causing flight delays

PHOENIX — Several flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport are seeing delays after monsoon thunderstorms barreled through the Valley Thursday morning.

Workers with Southwest Airlines confirmed to ABC15 that a lightning strike hit a generator, taking their server down.

UPDATE: Southwest Airlines worker tells me a lightning bolt during the storm hit their generator, causing their server to go down. Still no ETA on when it will be fixed. @PHXSkyHarbor @abc15 pic.twitter.com/8xu7WbGpYX — Ashley Paredez (@AshleyOnABC15) August 4, 2022

LIVE UPDATES: Heavy monsoon storms slam the Valley

A total of 93 flights at Sky Harbor are currently delayed or cancelled, per Sky Harbor's website as of 7:45 a.m. It is unclear if these delays are a direct result of the server outage.

As of 8 a.m., officials with Southwest Airlines say that they have restored connectivity and encourage those flying through Phoenix to check their flight status.

Check Sky Harbor delays and flight status here.

The storms have dumped more than a half inch of rain Thursday morning at Sky Harbor.