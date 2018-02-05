Tucson among best cities for Valentine's Day

TUCSON - Valentine's Day is just around the corner and Tucson is among the best places in the nation to celebrate the day of love.

Americans plan to spend an average of $143.56 each on the occasion, according to a report from WalletHub. Altogether, that cost is either for flowers, candy, jewelry or dinner.

But while "money can't buy love," it helps people express their feelings. For those living in Tucson, or in Arizona in general, you won't have to empty your wallet to show your romantic side.

Based on metics like florists per capita, forecasted precipitation and the cost of a three-course meal for two, Tucson ranked 70th out of 100 cities across the nation. In the same study by WalletHub, other Arizona cities that made the list are Scottsdale (12th), Phoenix (19th), Chandler (26th), Mesa (49th), Gilbert (68th) and Glendale (90th).