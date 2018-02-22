9 Tasty Margaritas in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. - In honor of National Margarita Day, here are nine places to get tasty margaritas in Tucson!

El Charro Cafe

Established in 1922, El Charro Cafe in Tucson, Arizona is the nation's oldest Mexican restaurant in operation by the same family. The restaurant features traditional Northern Mexico-Sonoran style and Tucson-style Mexican food and margaritas. Try the "Tucson's Best House Margarita."

Location: 311 N. Court Ave. Tucson, AZ 85701

HighWire Lounge

HighWire Lounge focuses on unique cocktails that are tailored to each guest! Plus, the atmosphere is great for mingling with friends.

Location: 14 S. Arizona Avenue Tucson, AZ 85701

Guadalajara Grill

With a variety of locations (and a variety of margaritas!), experience the taste of authentic Mexican food and drinks at Guadalajara Grill.

Guadalajara Fiesta Grill Location: 750 N. Kolb Rd. Tucson AZ 85710

Guadalajara Mexican Grill Location: 4901 E. Broadway Blvd. Tucson AZ 85711

Blanco Tacos & Tequila

Blanco Tacos & Tequila is a modern Mexican restaurant, which features updated flavors and spirits. Happy hour is daily and includes margaritas for only $6!

Location: 2905 E. Skyline Dr. #246, Tucson, AZ 85718

Calle Tepa

Promoted as a fast-casual Mexican restaurant, Calle Tepa serves up delicious, authentic food and drinks in an inviting atmosphere. Catering is also available.

Location: 6151 E. Broadway Blvd. Tucson, AZ 85711

Cafe Poca Cosa

Cafe Poca Cosa is an upscale, yet casual downtown must-try! The restaurant's menu changes twice daily, which allows guests to eat old favorites or discover new ones.

Location: 110 E. Pennington St. Tucson, AZ 85701

El Cisne Restaurant

The cuisine at El Cisne Restaurant is influenced by the Mexican natives and immigrants from many nations. The restaurant combines cultures and flavors to create innovative dishes and drinks.

Location: 4717 E. Sunrise Dr. Tucson, AZ 85746

Crossroads Restaurant

From enchiladas to tacos to vegetarian options, there is something to try for the whole family. The authentic menu and Mariachi music is a few reasons why guests have been dining at Crossroads for years.

Location: 2602 S. 4th Ave. Tucson, AZ 85713

Tohono Chul

Listed as "One of the World's Greatest Botanical Gardens" by Travel + Leisure, the park's bistro offers delicious food, along with beautiful patio views. Their Sauva Prickly Pear Margarita is a big hit!

Location: 7366 N. Paseo del Norte Tucson, AZ 85704