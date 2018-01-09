Starbucks menu change could be game-changer to morning coffee routine

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Starbucks is making its biggest menu change in more than 40 years, giving customers a new way to customize their hand-crafted beverage.

The coffee chain is launching a new, second espresso: Blonde Espresso.

For the first time in 43 years… a second espresso. Subtly sweet, amazingly smooth. Starbucks #BlondeEspresso is here. pic.twitter.com/a2tkExUupI — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) January 9, 2018

The new espresso will be in addition to the signature espresso and will be a permanent menu addition. So when customers make their orders at Starbucks, they now have the option to go "Blonde" any time, any season.

For those asking what the difference between the Signature and Blonde espressos are, Starbucks has been kind enough to answer. The chain's regular espresso is a bold, intense dark roast that customers can add to their beverages. But for those who prefer something lighter, smoother and subtly sweeter, Blonde is for you.

The new menu item is available nationwide and can b order with a Latte, Flat White or Cappuccino.